Thore Cash 24-Hour Volume Reaches $129,458.00 (TCH)

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 24th. Thore Cash has a market capitalization of $43,184.06 and $129,458.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thore Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Thore Cash has traded up 11.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $127.36 or 0.00370510 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00008593 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000564 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003946 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Thore Cash Coin Profile

Thore Cash (CRYPTO:TCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. The official website for Thore Cash is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html . Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Thore Cash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thore Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thore Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

