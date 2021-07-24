Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 385 Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Stericycle were worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SRCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Stericycle by 1,581.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,379,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,113 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Stericycle during the 4th quarter worth $56,667,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,426,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,817,000 after acquiring an additional 562,107 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Stericycle by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,600,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $580,596,000 after purchasing an additional 308,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Stericycle by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,628,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,960,000 after purchasing an additional 274,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Stephen Cory White sold 1,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $98,300.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,718.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Stericycle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.33.

Shares of NASDAQ SRCL opened at $70.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -538.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.68. Stericycle, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.41 and a 1-year high of $79.97.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $668.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.17 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

