Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Makes New $1.50 Million Investment in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 10,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of ModivCare during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,238,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of ModivCare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ModivCare during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,386,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ModivCare during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,733,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ModivCare during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,019,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:MODV opened at $164.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.62. ModivCare Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.82 and a 52 week high of $184.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.22.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $453.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.06 million. ModivCare had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ModivCare Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MODV shares. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of ModivCare from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ModivCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ModivCare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

About ModivCare

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. It offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

