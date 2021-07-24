Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Stock Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 65.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,347 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $1,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $613,939,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,097,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $415,722,000 after buying an additional 194,479 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,409,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,795,000 after buying an additional 8,676 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1,056.8% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,005,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,986,000 after buying an additional 918,372 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 823,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,118,000 after buying an additional 13,302 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRT opened at $116.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.26. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $67.01 and a 52-week high of $125.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.71 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 3.85.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.42). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 5.29%. On average, analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 93.81%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Mizuho upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $129.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Truist Securities boosted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.64.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

