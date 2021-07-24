Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Thryv Holdings Inc. provides small-to-medium sized businesses with print and digital marketing solutions and Software as a Service end-to-end customer experience tools. Thryv Holdings Inc. is based in Dallas. “

THRY has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Thryv in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Thryv in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. William Blair set a $33.54 target price on Thryv in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, CJS Securities initiated coverage on Thryv in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:THRY opened at $33.40 on Tuesday. Thryv has a 52-week low of $8.10 and a 52-week high of $37.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.56.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $280.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.20 million. Equities analysts predict that Thryv will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 7,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total transaction of $214,486.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 56.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in THRY. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Thryv during the first quarter worth $19,879,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new position in Thryv during the fourth quarter worth $3,110,000. Brooktree Capital Management bought a new position in Thryv during the first quarter worth $4,771,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Thryv during the first quarter worth $3,452,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Thryv in the first quarter valued at $2,361,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Thryv

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

