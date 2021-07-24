Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.31. Titan Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $2.28, with a volume of 73,132 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.51.

Get Titan Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter. Titan Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 348.18% and a negative return on equity of 189.49%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $278,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,515,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 287.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,459 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 17,397 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:TTNP)

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in development of therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases utilizing its long-term, continuous drug delivery platform, ProNeura. Its lead product is Probuphine, a buprenorphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid addiction. The company was founded by Louis R.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.