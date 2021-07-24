Titus Wealth Management Grows Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Titus Wealth Management raised its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,573 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 1.3% of Titus Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Titus Wealth Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Smart Money Group LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 2.3% in the first quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 2.4% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 1.7% in the first quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.4% in the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, BCS Wealth Management boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.8% in the first quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 5,700 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $289.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.79. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $196.25 and a 1 year high of $289.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $263.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MSFT. Barclays lifted their target price on Microsoft from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.96.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

