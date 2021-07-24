Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.54 Per Share

Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) announced a dividend on Saturday, July 24th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.54 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This is an increase from Tompkins Financial’s previous dividend of $0.52.

Tompkins Financial has raised its dividend by 15.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years.

Shares of TMP stock opened at $75.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.98. Tompkins Financial has a one year low of $54.32 and a one year high of $92.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.71.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $75.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.24 million. Tompkins Financial had a net margin of 29.24% and a return on equity of 13.49%. Analysts forecast that Tompkins Financial will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ita M. Rahilly bought 432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $81.08 per share, for a total transaction of $35,026.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,321.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Francis M. Fetsko sold 1,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total value of $105,348.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,821,992.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tompkins Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Tompkins Financial Company Profile

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a community-based financial services company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management.

