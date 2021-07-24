TON Token Reaches Market Cap of $356,682.21 (TON)

TON Token (CURRENCY:TON) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. One TON Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges. TON Token has a total market capitalization of $356,682.21 and $16,511.00 worth of TON Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TON Token has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00050021 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002764 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002980 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00016246 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $294.10 or 0.00875677 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005800 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000339 BTC.

TON Token Coin Profile

TON is a coin. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2020. TON Token’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,827,685 coins. TON Token’s official Twitter account is @CommunityTon . The official website for TON Token is toncommunity.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokamak Network is a platform designed to assure decentralized and secure property the same as Ethereum Main chain while supporting a high level of scalability and extendability. Each Dapp is built easily for a specific purpose through Tokamak Network. Tokamak Network has each Dapp to operate in its own chain. Layer 2 chains are connected to Ethereum’s Main Chain via the Tokamak Protocol. The Tokamak TON token is used as an incentive to correctly decentralize the Tokamak Layer 2 chain. The service operator must deposit TON to open the Layer 2 chain. If the chain runs properly, this deposit will gradually increase. However, if there is a technical issue in the chain and someone who finds problem raises an issue, and then, the deposit as a reward will go to that person (challenger). Moreover, TON is also used to charge Stamina, which is the transaction fee in Layer 2 chain. The stamina will be recharged after a certain period. It does not disappear until it is withdrawn. “

Buying and Selling TON Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TON Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TON Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TON Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

