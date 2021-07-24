TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TransAlta is Canada’s largest non-regulated electric generation and marketing company. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on TransAlta from C$18.50 to C$18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on TransAlta from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. CIBC raised their price objective on TransAlta from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised TransAlta from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. TransAlta currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.25.

TransAlta stock opened at $9.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. TransAlta has a 52 week low of $5.72 and a 52 week high of $10.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.63.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The utilities provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.24). TransAlta had a negative net margin of 16.92% and a negative return on equity of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $506.98 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TransAlta will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.0367 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. This is a positive change from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. TransAlta’s payout ratio is presently -36.84%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 0.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,110,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,513,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in TransAlta in the first quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in TransAlta in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in TransAlta by 5.7% in the first quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,406,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $335,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the first quarter worth $42,953,000. 59.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

