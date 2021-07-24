Traton (OTCMKTS:TRATF) Trading Down 6%

Traton SE (OTCMKTS:TRATF)’s share price was down 6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $31.13 and last traded at $31.13. Approximately 470 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 1,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.10.

Several equities analysts have commented on TRATF shares. SEB Equities raised shares of Traton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. SEB Equity Research raised shares of Traton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Traton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Traton in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Traton in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.45.

Traton SE manufactures commercial vehicles worldwide. It operates through Industrial Business and Financial Services segments. The company offers light and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, such as trucks and bus chassis; vans; construction vehicles; city buses; and intercity and travel coaches, as well as spare parts and services.

