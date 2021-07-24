Treat DAO 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $705.00 (TREAT)

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded 16% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. During the last seven days, Treat DAO has traded up 18.6% against the dollar. One Treat DAO coin can now be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00002874 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Treat DAO has a market capitalization of $989,556.23 and $705.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002907 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00040631 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 40.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.74 or 0.00129926 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.11 or 0.00145507 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34,432.49 or 0.99989681 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002869 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $306.79 or 0.00890885 BTC.

Treat DAO Profile

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Buying and Selling Treat DAO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treat DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Treat DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Treat DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

