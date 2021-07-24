Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zelman & Associates

Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on TPH. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an equal weight rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.33.

Shares of NYSE:TPH opened at $22.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.21. Tri Pointe Homes has a 12-month low of $15.66 and a 12-month high of $26.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.49.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 0.3% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 191,517 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 25,881 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 61,385 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 45,886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 11,180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

