Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $6.85 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Trinseo in a report issued on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $6.85 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.35. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Trinseo’s FY2023 earnings at $7.60 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.75 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities upgraded Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Trinseo from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trinseo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. raised their target price on shares of Trinseo from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.78.

Shares of Trinseo stock opened at $52.00 on Friday. Trinseo has a 1-year low of $20.90 and a 1-year high of $76.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.38. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.62.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $1.34. Trinseo had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $919.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Trinseo’s payout ratio is currently 15.61%.

In other Trinseo news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $193,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Klynne Johnson sold 2,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.92, for a total value of $172,385.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,230.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,576 shares of company stock worth $685,316. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trinseo during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Trinseo during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trinseo during the 1st quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in Trinseo during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

