Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.06. Trio-Tech International shares last traded at $5.06, with a volume of 9,804 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $19.80 million, a P/E ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.88.

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.11 million during the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 2.32%.

In related news, CFO Hock Ming Ting sold 20,749 shares of Trio-Tech International stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total value of $122,834.08. Insiders own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trio-Tech International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trio-Tech International in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Trio-Tech International by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 95,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 7,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Trio-Tech International by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 253,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

Trio-Tech International Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT)

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, provides manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. The company's Testing Services segment offers stabilization bake, thermal shock, temperature cycling, mechanical shock, constant acceleration, gross and fine leak, electrical, static and dynamic burn-in, and vibration testing, as well as reliability lab and microprocessor equipment contract cleaning services.

