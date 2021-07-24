TriState Capital’s (TSC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at B. Riley

B. Riley restated their buy rating on shares of TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a $28.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $26.00. B. Riley also issued estimates for TriState Capital’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on TSC. Raymond James lifted their price target on TriState Capital from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised TriState Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. DA Davidson downgraded TriState Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded TriState Capital from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.67.

NASDAQ:TSC opened at $20.57 on Friday. TriState Capital has a 12-month low of $12.09 and a 12-month high of $26.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $682.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.63.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 21.23%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TriState Capital will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 60,860 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 3.5% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 32,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,359,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,467,000 after acquiring an additional 184,781 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 1.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 23.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

TriState Capital Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

