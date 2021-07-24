Truist Increases Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Price Target to $170.00

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) had its price target upped by research analysts at Truist from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist’s price target suggests a potential upside of 78.07% from the stock’s current price.

ARVN has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Northern Trust Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Arvinas from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.13.

Shares of Arvinas stock opened at $95.47 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.83. Arvinas has a 52-week low of $19.68 and a 52-week high of $96.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of -29.20 and a beta of 2.00.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.01). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 656.61% and a negative return on equity of 33.38%. The company had revenue of $5.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 million. As a group, analysts predict that Arvinas will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arvinas news, insider Ronald Peck sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total value of $1,533,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,745,004.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John G. Houston sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $56,105.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 828,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,391,691.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARVN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Arvinas by 167.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,245,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,654 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 125.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,128,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,567,000 after purchasing an additional 628,100 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Arvinas by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,612,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,986,000 after acquiring an additional 458,362 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Arvinas in the 1st quarter valued at $21,066,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Arvinas during the 1st quarter worth $17,365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

