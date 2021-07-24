Truist Securities Increases Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Price Target to $170.00

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Truist Securities from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 78.07% from the stock’s previous close.

ARVN has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arvinas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northern Trust Capital Markets initiated coverage on Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.13.

Get Arvinas alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ARVN opened at $95.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of -29.20 and a beta of 2.00. Arvinas has a 12-month low of $19.68 and a 12-month high of $96.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.83.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 656.61% and a negative return on equity of 33.38%. Equities research analysts predict that Arvinas will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ronald Peck sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total transaction of $1,533,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,745,004.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John G. Houston sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $56,105.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 828,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,391,691.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 5.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,084,000 after buying an additional 3,051 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 4.7% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 125.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,128,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,567,000 after buying an additional 628,100 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 98.0% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 137,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,077,000 after buying an additional 67,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 80.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 244,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,140,000 after buying an additional 109,211 shares during the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.