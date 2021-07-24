TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Rating Reiterated by B. Riley

B. Riley reiterated their buy rating on shares of TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for TTM Technologies’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TTM Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on TTM Technologies from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. TTM Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.04.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ TTMI opened at $13.74 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.59. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.38. TTM Technologies has a 1-year low of $10.54 and a 1-year high of $15.36.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $526.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.20 million. TTM Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that TTM Technologies will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TTM Technologies news, insider Tai Keung Chung sold 6,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $98,044.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,235.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Tony Sanchez sold 2,654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $38,111.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,110.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,577 shares of company stock worth $403,136. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTMI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,099,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,450,000 after purchasing an additional 857,869 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 10.8% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,677,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,318,000 after purchasing an additional 357,104 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 2.9% during the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,500,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,750,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 7.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,839,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,175,000 after purchasing an additional 194,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 3,187.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,701,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618,944 shares in the last quarter.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates PCB and RF&S Components segments. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

Featured Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.