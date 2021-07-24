Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires 5,553 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 23.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,553 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.05% of ManpowerGroup worth $2,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council raised its position in ManpowerGroup by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 36,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in ManpowerGroup by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in ManpowerGroup by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in ManpowerGroup by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 9,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MAN opened at $112.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.38. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.04 and a 1-year high of $125.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.73.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.60. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.11) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. This is an increase from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.66%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MAN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. ManpowerGroup has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.33.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

