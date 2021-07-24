Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Grows Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 227.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,850 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $3,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,666,465 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,514,648,000 after purchasing an additional 151,896 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,539,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,354,616,000 after purchasing an additional 928,228 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,330,075 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $330,871,000 after purchasing an additional 232,619 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,185,241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $309,501,000 after acquiring an additional 53,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth about $192,637,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DRI opened at $144.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $141.25. The stock has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.88 and a 52-week high of $150.20.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.24) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.09%.

DRI has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.96.

In other Darden Restaurants news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $5,715,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,392,856.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 1,510 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $226,530.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 230,217 shares in the company, valued at $34,537,154.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,781 shares of company stock worth $16,152,153 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

