Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $2.79 Million Stock Position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 670.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,386 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $2,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Southwest Gas by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Southwest Gas by 31.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Southwest Gas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Southwest Gas during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 116.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SWX. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Southwest Gas from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Southwest Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.60.

NYSE SWX opened at $70.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.17. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.00 and a fifty-two week high of $75.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $885.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.60 million. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 10.38%. Southwest Gas’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.49%.

In other news, SVP Eric Debonis sold 2,800 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total transaction of $201,152.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,362 shares in the company, valued at $1,031,766.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2,123,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

