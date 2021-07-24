Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $2.98 Million Stock Holdings in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al trimmed its stake in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 9.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 214,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,054 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $2,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 821.1% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 179,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after buying an additional 160,022 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the first quarter valued at $433,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 17.3% in the first quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 21,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 18.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 8,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 4.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,976,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,797,000 after buying an additional 344,203 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.75.

Shares of MWA stock opened at $14.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.88 and a 52 week high of $15.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.44.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $267.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.20 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is 42.31%.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

Featured Story: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.