Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Invests $2.75 Million in DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCAU)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCAU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 275,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,751,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of DHC Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DHC Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in DHC Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DHC Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Appian Way Asset Management LP bought a new position in DHC Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $200,000.

Shares of DHC Acquisition stock opened at $10.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.02. DHC Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $10.36.

DHC Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on industries, including technology, digitalization, and disruption. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Southlake, Texas.

