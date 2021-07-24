Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC Invests $36,000 in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 98 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 12.5% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,065 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 17.0% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 21,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,849,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at about $7,158,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 694,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $255,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the period. 97.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DPZ opened at $525.45 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $319.71 and a twelve month high of $548.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $456.07. The firm has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.49.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.26. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 31.31%.

In related news, Director Diana F. Cantor sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.92, for a total transaction of $2,615,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,456,409.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mcintyre sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.96, for a total value of $1,120,496.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,887 shares of company stock valued at $11,800,422. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DPZ shares. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $420.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $395.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $488.00.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

