Twinbeech Capital LP Invests $248,000 in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,500 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPSC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,391,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 22.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,647,275 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $163,591,000 after buying an additional 300,519 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 40.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,002,945 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,599,000 after buying an additional 290,297 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 157.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 295,633 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,359,000 after buying an additional 180,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 4,320.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 100,908 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,021,000 after buying an additional 98,625 shares in the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPS Commerce stock opened at $100.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.77. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.15 and a fifty-two week high of $118.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.29 and a beta of 0.90.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $90.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.79 million. Research analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SPSC shares. Northland Securities raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $113.00 to $123.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.60.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

