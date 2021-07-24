Twinbeech Capital LP Invests $266,000 in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,786 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in REGENXBIO by 16.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,304,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $215,030,000 after purchasing an additional 870,668 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 34.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,500,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,415,000 after acquiring an additional 899,513 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 19.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 827,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,217,000 after acquiring an additional 135,823 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in REGENXBIO by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 627,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,418,000 after buying an additional 104,749 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in REGENXBIO by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 484,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,509,000 after buying an additional 40,167 shares during the period. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ RGNX opened at $35.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.95. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.92 and a 1 year high of $50.26.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.07). REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 27.80% and a negative net margin of 77.89%. The firm had revenue of $18.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.97 million. On average, analysts anticipate that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other REGENXBIO news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $180,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,425,069.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on RGNX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

