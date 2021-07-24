Twinbeech Capital LP Takes $221,000 Position in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA)

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 7,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avaya in the first quarter valued at about $310,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Avaya in the first quarter valued at about $19,848,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Avaya by 37.6% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 265,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,457,000 after purchasing an additional 72,648 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Avaya in the first quarter valued at about $1,928,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avaya in the first quarter valued at about $4,488,000.

Get Avaya alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.27.

Shares of AVYA opened at $24.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -83.24 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $11.89 and a 12 month high of $34.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.88.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $738.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.52 million. Avaya had a positive return on equity of 100.08% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($7.24) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Avaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.