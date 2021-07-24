Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The social networking company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Twitter had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.39) earnings per share. Twitter’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. Twitter updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.
NYSE TWTR opened at $71.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.60 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Twitter has a twelve month low of $35.65 and a twelve month high of $80.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.01.
TWTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen boosted their price target on Twitter from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Twitter in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Twitter from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Twitter from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.97.
Twitter Company Profile
Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.
