Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The social networking company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Twitter had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.39) earnings per share. Twitter’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. Twitter updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.

NYSE TWTR opened at $71.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.60 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Twitter has a twelve month low of $35.65 and a twelve month high of $80.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.01.

TWTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen boosted their price target on Twitter from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Twitter in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Twitter from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Twitter from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.97.

In other Twitter news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 14,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total transaction of $755,768.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $351,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 77,636 shares of company stock worth $4,347,214 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

