Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $69.57, but opened at $73.24. Twitter shares last traded at $70.66, with a volume of 312,687 shares.

The social networking company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a negative net margin of 23.05%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.39) earnings per share. Twitter’s revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

TWTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Vertical Research raised shares of Twitter to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna increased their target price on Twitter from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Truist Securities raised Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.97.

In other news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,425 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total transaction of $570,560.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $351,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 77,636 shares of company stock valued at $4,347,214 over the last quarter. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Cypress Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Twitter in the first quarter worth $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Twitter by 131.6% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 498 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Twitter during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $57.22 billion, a PE ratio of -61.27 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.01.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

