Twitter’s (TWTR) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $77.00 target price on the social networking company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $66.00.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Twitter from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Twitter from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Twitter from $91.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. dropped their price objective on Twitter from $80.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Twitter from $90.00 to $77.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Twitter currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.97.

TWTR stock opened at $71.69 on Friday. Twitter has a 1 year low of $35.65 and a 1 year high of $80.75. The stock has a market cap of $57.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.60 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.13. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.39) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Twitter will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total transaction of $570,560.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 1,599 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $96,691.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,636 shares of company stock valued at $4,347,214 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twitter during the first quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Twitter in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Cypress Capital LLC bought a new position in Twitter in the first quarter worth about $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Twitter by 131.6% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 498 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Twitter in the first quarter worth about $37,000. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

