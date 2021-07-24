Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) PT Lowered to €56.80 at Barclays

Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) had its target price reduced by Barclays from €60.60 ($71.29) to €56.80 ($66.82) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Benchmark lowered shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.27.

Shares of UBSFY stock opened at $13.22 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.00. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 52 week low of $12.47 and a 52 week high of $21.34. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

