UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Cuts Holdings in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Marcus & Millichap were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MMI. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MMI opened at $37.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51 and a beta of 0.87. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a one year low of $25.48 and a one year high of $40.89.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $183.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.20 million. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 6.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marcus & Millichap, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MMI has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut Marcus & Millichap from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Marcus & Millichap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

In other news, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 5,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total transaction of $205,568.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 206,294 shares in the company, valued at $7,847,423.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Norma J. Lawrence sold 1,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $55,953.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,092.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,618 shares of company stock worth $413,049. 40.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing.

