UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Decreases Stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,849 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 137.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 6,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, insider Thomas Gad sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $195,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Biotech Aps Wg sold 116,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $4,223,373.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,306,394 shares in the company, valued at $155,848,398.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 290,471 shares of company stock worth $10,171,239. 38.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of YMAB stock opened at $35.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -22.50 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.48. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.77 and a 1 year high of $55.22.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.67 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush lowered their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Bank of America upgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.13.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

