UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $353,000 Stake in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its holdings in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) by 7.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 1,727,565.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,359,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,048,000 after purchasing an additional 7,359,430 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,780,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,660,000 after purchasing an additional 17,638 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,777,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,635,000 after purchasing an additional 331,112 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 27,223.6% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,382,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,034,000 after purchasing an additional 5,362,784 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 256,831,800.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,568,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on UMC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered United Microelectronics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $8.40 to $7.30 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of United Microelectronics in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Microelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Microelectronics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.30.

NYSE UMC opened at $9.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.31. United Microelectronics Co. has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $11.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $47.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.43 billion. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 20.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts expect that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2854 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 21st. This is an increase from United Microelectronics’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. United Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is 52.38%.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

