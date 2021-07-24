UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $495,000 Stock Holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) by 32.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,847 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,384 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BCEI. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the first quarter worth about $159,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the first quarter worth about $240,000.

Get Bonanza Creek Energy alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BCEI shares. TheStreet downgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Bonanza Creek Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.71.

NYSE BCEI opened at $37.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.81 and a beta of 2.00. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.88 and a 52 week high of $50.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.22.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $74.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.45 million. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 10.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Bonanza Creek Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 28.28%.

In other news, CFO Brant Demuth sold 3,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total transaction of $135,948.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,840,692.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

Further Reading: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI).

Receive News & Ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.