UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stock Position in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK) by 72.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.07% of National Presto Industries worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in National Presto Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $13,112,000. RK Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in National Presto Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $7,719,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in National Presto Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $5,152,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in National Presto Industries by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 895,892 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $91,446,000 after acquiring an additional 49,374 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in National Presto Industries by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,548 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,035,000 after acquiring an additional 23,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

National Presto Industries stock opened at $97.64 on Friday. National Presto Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $79.49 and a one year high of $117.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $687.00 million, a P/E ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.68.

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter. National Presto Industries had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $81.03 million during the quarter.

National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small appliances, and defense and safety products primarily in North America. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control single thermostatic control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

