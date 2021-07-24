UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Takes $442,000 Position in Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 31,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Absolute Software by 127.0% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Absolute Software by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Absolute Software by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Absolute Software during the 1st quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Absolute Software during the 4th quarter worth about $359,000. 59.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABST. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Absolute Software from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Absolute Software from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Absolute Software from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Absolute Software from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Absolute Software from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of ABST opened at $13.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $685.17 million, a PE ratio of 72.79 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.06. Absolute Software Co. has a 1 year low of $9.36 and a 1 year high of $21.20.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $30.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 million. Absolute Software had a negative return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 7.71%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Absolute Software Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be issued a $0.0626 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.33%.

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools, as well as for reporting and analytics, geotechnology, and endpoint investigation and recovery applications.

