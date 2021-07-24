UBS Group AG Buys 12,237 Shares of Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN)

UBS Group AG grew its position in Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) by 287.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,237 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Kopin were worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Kopin in the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Kopin by 729.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 51,027 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kopin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $611,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Kopin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kopin during the 4th quarter valued at $519,000. 18.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KOPN opened at $6.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $632.61 million, a PE ratio of -138.60 and a beta of 2.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.80. Kopin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $13.62.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $11.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.00 million. Kopin had a negative net margin of 11.30% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. Analysts forecast that Kopin Co. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kopin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells components, subassemblies, and head-worn and hand-held systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and headset systems.

