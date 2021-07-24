UBS Group AG Buys 2,945 Shares of Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR)

UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) by 48.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Clarus were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clarus by 413.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 4,640 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Clarus by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,819 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Clarus during the 1st quarter valued at $183,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Clarus in the fourth quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Clarus in the fourth quarter worth $191,000. 63.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CLAR opened at $28.27 on Friday. Clarus Co. has a one year low of $11.46 and a one year high of $28.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 3.79. The company has a market cap of $890.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.15 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.09.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Clarus had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $75.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.35 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Clarus Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.87%.

In related news, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 5,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $126,002.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 109,564 shares in the company, valued at $2,750,056.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 24,917 shares of company stock valued at $599,036 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CLAR. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Clarus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Clarus from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Clarus from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clarus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.25.

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

