UBS Group AG Grows Stake in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) by 355.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,398 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Seres Therapeutics were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 223.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,883,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,109 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Seres Therapeutics by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,645,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,810,000 after acquiring an additional 731,197 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Seres Therapeutics by 3.0% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,999,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,527,000 after acquiring an additional 175,753 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Seres Therapeutics by 2.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,950,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $122,513,000 after acquiring an additional 126,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Seres Therapeutics by 307.1% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 155,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 117,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MCRB opened at $7.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.65. The company has a quick ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $677.49 million, a P/E ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 3.93. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.67 and a 12-month high of $38.50.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 million. Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.99% and a negative net margin of 340.59%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Seres Therapeutics from $46.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on Seres Therapeutics from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $36.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.29.

Seres Therapeutics Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

