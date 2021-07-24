UBS Group AG Purchases New Position in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (OTCMKTS:TSIBU)

UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (OTCMKTS:TSIBU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $501,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,000,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,012,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000.

OTCMKTS TSIBU opened at $10.10 on Friday. Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $11.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.05.

Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was formerly known as TS Innovation II Corp.

