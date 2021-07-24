UBS Group AG Raises Holdings in GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG)

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) by 27.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,639 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in GreenTree Hospitality Group were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GHG. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group during the fourth quarter worth $369,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group during the fourth quarter worth $679,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 96,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after buying an additional 28,247 shares during the period. 9.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GHG opened at $10.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.63. GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $10.11 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.71.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GHG. TheStreet lowered GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

About GreenTree Hospitality Group

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops and sells leased-and-operated, and franchised-and-managed hotels under the GreenTree brand in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 40 leased-and-operated hotels; and had franchised-and-managed hotels network consisting of 4,300 hotels with 315,335 rooms in operation covering 345 cities in China, and an additional 1,186 hotels with 83,106 rooms that were contracted for or under development.

