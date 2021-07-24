UBS Group Analysts Give easyJet (LON:EZJ) a GBX 1,125 Price Target

Posted by on Jul 24th, 2021

UBS Group set a GBX 1,125 ($14.70) target price on easyJet (LON:EZJ) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

EZJ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on easyJet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 845 ($11.04) target price on easyJet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) target price on easyJet and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 940 ($12.28) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 953.69 ($12.46).

LON:EZJ opened at GBX 813.80 ($10.63) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,908.56. easyJet has a 52 week low of GBX 457.80 ($5.98) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31). The company has a market cap of £3.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.73.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

Further Reading: retirement calculator

Analyst Recommendations for easyJet (LON:EZJ)

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.