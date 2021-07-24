UBS Group Analysts Give easyJet (LON:EZJ) a GBX 1,125 Price Target

UBS Group set a GBX 1,125 ($14.70) target price on easyJet (LON:EZJ) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

EZJ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on easyJet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 845 ($11.04) target price on easyJet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) target price on easyJet and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 940 ($12.28) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 953.69 ($12.46).

Get easyJet alerts:

LON:EZJ opened at GBX 813.80 ($10.63) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,908.56. easyJet has a 52 week low of GBX 457.80 ($5.98) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31). The company has a market cap of £3.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.73.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

Further Reading: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.