UBS Group Analysts Give Vinci (EPA:DG) a €105.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on Vinci (EPA:DG) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on Vinci in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €102.00 ($120.00) price target on Vinci and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays set a €102.00 ($120.00) price target on Vinci in a report on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on Vinci and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €103.00 ($121.18) price target on Vinci and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Vinci has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €103.29 ($121.51).

Shares of EPA:DG opened at €90.15 ($106.06) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €92.48. Vinci has a 52-week low of €69.54 ($81.81) and a 52-week high of €88.80 ($104.47).

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

