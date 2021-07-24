UBS Group Boosts Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target to $970.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group from $890.00 to $970.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ISRG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $960.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $890.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $840.00 to $970.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $940.26.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $976.46 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical has a one year low of $633.29 and a one year high of $987.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $889.98. The company has a market capitalization of $115.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.79, a P/E/G ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.05.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.86. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 31.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Curet Myriam sold 875 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $866.44, for a total value of $758,135.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 969 shares in the company, valued at $839,580.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 21,963 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $865.69, for a total value of $19,013,149.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,115,843.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,993 shares of company stock worth $45,739,505. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 52.0% in the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 38 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 40 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 136.8% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

