UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Given a $15.80 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) received a $15.80 price target from stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 0.82% from the company’s previous close.

UBS has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of UBS Group in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.09 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.70.

Shares of UBS stock opened at $15.93 on Thursday. UBS Group has a 52-week low of $10.39 and a 52-week high of $16.58. The company has a market capitalization of $58.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.71.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.11. UBS Group had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 12.89%. As a group, analysts forecast that UBS Group will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBS. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 35,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 27,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. 31.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, as well as lending solutions, to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

