Ultra Electronics (LON:ULE) Price Target Increased to GBX 3,500 by Analysts at Peel Hunt

Ultra Electronics (LON:ULE) had its price objective increased by Peel Hunt from GBX 2,850 ($37.24) to GBX 3,500 ($45.73) in a report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Ultra Electronics from GBX 2,600 ($33.97) to GBX 2,730 ($35.67) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price objective on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price objective on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price objective on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) price objective on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,595.50 ($33.91).

Shares of LON ULE opened at GBX 3,270 ($42.72) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £2.33 billion and a PE ratio of 23.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,220.40. Ultra Electronics has a 52 week low of GBX 1,845 ($24.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,330 ($43.51). The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.22.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 16.20 ($0.21) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 0.69%. Ultra Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.40%.

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc provides application-engineered bespoke solutions in the defense, security, critical detection, and control markets. It operates through three segments: Maritime, Intelligence & Communications, and Critical Detection & Control. The company offers sonobuoys and anti-submarine warfare systems; integrated hull and variable depth sonar systems for manned and unmanned platforms; torpedo defense systems; deployable underwater sensors; electronic warfare systems; and naval systems and sensors, such as acoustic and sonar systems, torpedo defense, and radar sensor solutions, as well as degaussing systems and power conversion solutions for naval applications, including electromagnetic analysis for naval platforms and ranges.

