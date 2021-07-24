Unicly Hashmasks Collection (UMASK) Price Tops $0.0316 on Major Exchanges

Unicly Hashmasks Collection (CURRENCY:UMASK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 24th. Unicly Hashmasks Collection has a market cap of $3.16 million and $14.00 worth of Unicly Hashmasks Collection was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unicly Hashmasks Collection coin can now be bought for about $0.0316 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Unicly Hashmasks Collection has traded 16.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002964 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00040110 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.63 or 0.00102590 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.02 or 0.00139316 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,887.54 or 1.00398300 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002872 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $304.86 or 0.00903215 BTC.

About Unicly Hashmasks Collection

Unicly Hashmasks Collection’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins.

Buying and Selling Unicly Hashmasks Collection

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unicly Hashmasks Collection directly using US dollars.

