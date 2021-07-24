Unilever (LON:ULVR) PT Set at GBX 4,800 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Unilever (LON:ULVR) has been assigned a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) target price by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.83% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ULVR. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price objective on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday, June 28th. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price objective on Unilever and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Unilever from GBX 3,700 ($48.34) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,400 ($57.49).

ULVR stock opened at GBX 4,144 ($54.14) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £108.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4,279.75. Unilever has a 52 week low of GBX 3,721 ($48.62) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,944 ($64.59).

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

